Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, January 30, 2020
"Night Lemons" - Lexie and Jenny tease Carol when her kind neighbor shows signs that he has a crush on her. Also, Dr. Frost suggests that Maya and the interns forgo using technology as a crutch and instead use traditional medical procedures on their patients, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Jan. 30 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age.
It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, January 31, 2020
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 1/13-1/17
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 1/9-1/16
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 1/9-1/17
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, January 11, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, January 26, 2020
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age.
It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.