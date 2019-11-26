Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, December 12, 2019
"Merry December 19th" - Carol excitedly plans an early Christmas celebration for Jenny, but Jenny's preoccupied with her secret first date with Daniel.
Also, the doctors investigate a case of food poisoning at an office holiday party, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Dec. 12 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age.
It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MOM on CBS - Thursday, December 5, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS: LOS ANGELES on CBS - Sunday, December 8, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, December 9, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, December 9, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MAGNUM P.I. on CBS - Friday, December 13, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, December 16, 2019
Also, the doctors investigate a case of food poisoning at an office holiday party, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Dec. 12 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age.
It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.