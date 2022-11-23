Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 1, 2022

CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Dec. 1 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Nov. 23, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 1, 2022 Kat's Murder-Mystery themed Friendsgiving dinner isn't a crowdpleaser, and Phil has a romantic dilemma. Meanwhile, Kat tries to encourage Max's career ambitions, but she worries that he has a bigger problem on the all-new "Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Dec. 1 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Emmy Award-nominated CALL ME KAT is based on the British series "Miranda," created by Miranda Hart. The series stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik as an optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defying societal expectations, and her mother's wishes, to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms.

After purchasing and running the cat café for a few years, KAT (Mayim Bialik) decided she needed some time away to reset. This season, after a few months of travelling the world, she returns feeling refreshed and ready to ascertain what she wants FROM life and whether her future includes a journey to motherhood. While she was away, RANDI (Kyla Pratt) and PHIL (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan) kept the café afloat and decided to make a few changes. Randi is still dating CARTER (Julian Gant), who runs the local watering hole NEXT door, but Randi's newfound love for her work is straining their relationship, while Phil becomes more open to romance in his life. MAX (Cheyenne Jackson) returns FROM his time in NASHVILLE pursuing his music career, with cowboy boots and a big ego to go along with them! Kat's mother, SHEILA (Emmy and Tony Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz), is back and tackling all the trials and tribulations of aging, with the most graceful southern flair.

CALL ME KAT is produced by That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari are executive producers and co-showrunners. Additionally, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak (That's Wonderful Productions), Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Miranda Hart, Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) also serve as executive producers.

Watch a video clip FROM the show here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: THE CLEANING LADY on FOX - Monday, November 28, 2022 Photo
Scoop: THE CLEANING LADY on FOX - Monday, November 28, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE CLEANING LADY, airing on FOX on Monday, November 28, 2022! As Luca grows sicker, Thony will do anything to get him a new medication, including asking Kamdar for help. Meanwhile, Arman confronts Nadia about her secret in the all-new “The Ask” episode. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
Scoop: 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, November 28, 2022 Photo
Scoop: 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, November 28, 2022
Get all the scoop on 9-1-1, airing on FOX on Monday, November 28, 2022! The Santa Ana winds bring in a variety of weirder-than-usual emergencies as the 118 respond to a family dog retrieving a severed hand and a young woman sleep-driving into the station. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, November 27, 2022 Photo
Scoop: THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, November 27, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE GREAT NORTH, airing on FOX on Sunday, November 27, 2022! Kima and her family host a very surprising visitor during Lone Moose's 'lower-48' exchange student week. Ham fails to care for a cactus on an all-new episode of The Great North, “Bee's ALL THAT Adventure.” Watch a new video clip from the show now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022

Get all the scoop on CALL. ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kat is drained FROM helping Sheila run errands all over town. Meanwhile, Phil is exhausted FROM partying every night with his new boyfriend, Jalen (guest star John Griffin), and Carter needs a self-esteem boost. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kelly, Barb and Barb’s new boyfriend, Shrub, all attend a real estate conference together! When they run into Barb’s ex, Burt, emotions run high. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
November 10, 2022

Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Chefs are put to THE TEST when Gordon and special guest James Beard Award Winner Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients….only in a wok. Watch a video preview of the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022

Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! This week the contestants face off in a mini golf challenge. Each team must transform a putting green into a playable mini golf hole, complete with obstacles that propel the ball and the story within the build. Watch a video preview of the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, November 16, 2022
November 10, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, November 16, 2022! THE MASKED SINGER takes on comedy! Our famed panelists roast one another as two new characters enter the competition and LEGENDARY comedians Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz make special appearances on stage. Watch a video preview now!
share