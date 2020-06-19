Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BURDEN OF TRUTH on THE CW - Thursday, July 9, 2020
JOANNA AND PETER PUT IT ALL ON THE TABLE - With the trial against ClearDawn labs fast approaching, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) are busy preparing their witnesses and finalizing the evidence. With time running out, Joanna works desperately to save Kodie's (Sera-Lys McArthur) children from a lasting childhood trauma, when the memory of her own trauma leads her to a big breakthrough at trial. Doug Mitchell directed the episode written by Bradley Simpson (#308). Original airdate 7/9/2020.
BURDEN OF TRUTH is a serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases, the helpless plaintiffs searching for answers, and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice.
In season three, Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) are working together in their new boutique law firm, Crawford Chang, but they're discovering that living and litigating together has its challenges. On a cathartic trip back to Millwood for a class reunion, an old friend, Kodie, (Sera-Lys McArthur) turns Joanna's life upside down when her children are removed by Millwood Family Services. Kodie believes she is the victim of a conspiracy and pleads for Joanna to help solve the case and bring her children back.
To help her friend, Joanna must dig into the dark underbelly of Millwood to unearth evidence of a cluster of child apprehensions. Joanna will take on an impossible-to-win case that will force her to confront a long-buried secret from her childhood that may threaten her relationship and partnership with Billy. After this case, nothing will be the same again.
BURDEN OF TRUTH is produced by IFC Films and Entertainment One in association with Eagle Vision Inc. with executive producers Ilana Frank ("The Detail"), Adam Pettle ("Rookie Blue") Jocelyn Hamilton ("Private Eyes"), Linda Pope ("Saving Hope") and Kristin Kreuk ("Beauty and the Beast").
