Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BURDEN OF TRUTH on THE CW - Sunday, June 16, 2019
LUNA VISITS HER MOTHER - When Lovland starts a smear campaign against Noah (guest star Varun Saranga), Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) must gain control of the narrative before her entire case is blown. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) waits for an answer on his civil suit, and Luna (Star Slade) returns home to visit her mother (Jessica Matten). The episode was directed by Stephanie Morgenstern and written by Renee St Cyr (#203). The CW original airdate 6/16/2019.
"Burden of Truth" is a serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases, the helpless plaintiffs searching for answers, and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice.
Attorney Joanna Hanley (Kristin Kreuk) leaves her picture-perfect legal career as a partner in a corporate law firm to solve the case of a mysterious illness affecting the female high school students of her hometown Millwood in Manitoba - a prairie town with an industrial past and an uncertain future. She joins her former high school nemesis, local attorney Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney), to find the source of the illness and win justice for the girls. Billy and Joanna will have to put aside their resentments and opposing legal styles to find the answers they seek. Joanna also realizes there's not just a legal investigation waiting for her in Millwood, but a personal one. She starts investigating herself just as she would a case, beginning with her darkest family secret: the reason her family was forced to suddenly leave town.
"Burden of Truth" explores human relationships in the context of a legal mystery, highlighting the stress and impact on the investigators fighting a case that might come to nothing, and the danger of a growing illness that they may never be able to identify or cure.
BURDEN OF TRUTH is produced by IFC Films and Entertainment One in association with Eagle Vision Inc. with executive producers Ilana Frank ("The Detail"), Adam Pettle ("Rookie Blue") Jocelyn Hamilton ("Private Eyes"), Linda Pope ("Saving Hope") and Kristin Kreuk ("Beauty and the Beast").
