Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BULLETPROOF on THE CW - Wednesday, June 24, 2020
ON THE MOVE - The search for a missing girl leads Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) to Amsterdam, where they find themselves at the heart of a large human-trafficking operation run by the Markides family. Tensions between Alex (Stavros Zalmas), Mikey (Ben Tavassoli) and Eleanor (Gina Bellman) start to show, and the Unit are determined to exploit it. However, when the Dutch police refuse to play ball, Bishop and Pike must take the law into their own hands in order to keep their case alive. The episode was directed by Diarmuid Goggins and written by Noel Clarke. Original airdate 6/24/2020.
BULLETPROOF is an action-packed, cop drama that unites big, emotional stories with blood-pumping stunt sequences, as it follows two undercover cops who are best friends and bonded by the same moral code, despite their very different backgrounds.
Adrenalin-fueled and packed with compelling characters, BULLETPROOF follows partners Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) as they chase down hardened criminals in London's East End. The series is both high-octane action and thrilling cases. On the surface, Bishop and Pike have a lot in common, they are cool, smart, unapologetically street-wise and tough; they share a deep, fraternal relationship and are always there for each other. Their personal motivations and emotional lives outside the police force differ, Pike is an aspirational family man, THE SON of a decorated police officer, determined to follow in his father's footsteps, but not in his shadow. Bishop on the other hand, who never knew his father, grew up in foster care and on the streets.
Full of grit and sometimes gloss, BULETPROOF is stylish and funny with riveting criminal cases in each episode, which feed into a bigger, season-long mystery. At its heart though, it is a series about the meaning of family, as well as the fascinating relationship between best friends.
BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo ("Human Traffic"), Michele Buck ("Endeavour"), Judy Counihan ("No Man's Land"), Nick Love ("The Football Factory"), Noel Clarke ("Brotherhood") and Ashley Walters ("Top Boy"). BULLETPROOF, a Sky Original, was co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision
