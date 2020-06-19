Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BULLETPROOF on THE CW - Wednesday, July 8, 2020
WHO CAN YOU TRUST - Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) search for a lead in Cyprus and find an ally in the unlikeliest of places, but things go from bad to worse in a hurry, putting the duo right back to square one. Meanwhile, suspicions grow as Eleanor (Gina Bellman) looks into Bishop's identity, forcing Tanner to try and step one step ahead. The episode was directed by Dominic LeClerc and written by Nick Love (#205). Original airdate 7/8/2020.
Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters), are back with a bang with an action-packed, adrenaline-fueled season two of BULLETPROOF on The CW.
Picking up a year after the events of last season, the bond between Bishop and Pike remains, yet it's impossible to mask the damage caused by the fallout of those events.
Burying himself in a string of one-night stands and his police work, Bishop is determined to get results out on the street, at any cost. Meanwhile, Pike finds himself burdened with the tough task of finding the balance between work and family. In this job, it's up to those left behind to pick up the pieces and put things back together again, which is exactly what they are trying to do now, until they're dragged into their most treacherous case yet.
What starts out as a routine sting morphs into something far more dangerous for the entire team as they are sucked into the perilous world of undercover policing. Bishop and Pike's pasts will collide and their moral codes will be tested in a tense, heart-stopping game of "cat and mouse" with the Markides, a notorious and illusive Greek Cypriot crime family with connections that spread far beyond the borders of both London and the UK.
Bishop and Pike will travel the UK and Europe in pursuit of justice, placing the entire team into the line of fire in the process. They will need to use every ounce of smarts to insert themselves into the Markides world of narcotics, human trafficking and money laundering, in a desperate bid to cut off THE HEAD of a rapidly expanding criminal empire. The two soon learn they may have inadvertently placed themselves at the epicenter of a civil war within a deadly crime family.
With the help of Tanner (Lindsey Coulson) and the rest of the team, they will need to expose and exploit the cracks within the Markides clan if they are to get out alive. Being undercover will push the boys to their breaking point, and the lines between good and evil, friend and foe, will become blurred. Can good police pass themselves off as even better criminals? Only time will tell.
There are new additions to the team including Scooch (Olivia Chenery), a young officer with questionable intentions toward one of our heroes, and a new Deputy Director (Lee Ross) who takes a keen interest in our team, but whether he will help or hinder them has yet to be determined. There will be love, lust and loss, as ghosts of the past manifest themselves in the present and force Bishop and Pike to go further than they ever have before to save those they love and each other.
Packed full of thrilling action, heartfelt emotion and humor, BULLETPROOF packs a punch and takes no prisoners.
BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo ("Human Traffic"), Michele Buck ("Endeavour"), Judy Counihan ("No Man's Land"), Nick Love ("The Football Factory"), Noel Clarke ("Brotherhood") and Ashley Walters ("Top Boy"). BULLETPROOF, a Sky Original, was co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision.
