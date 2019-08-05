Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BULLETPROOF on THE CW - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
THE CHASE IS ON - Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) are outraged when the Sharp case is moved to another unit and are instead reassigned to take down a local drug gang. Meanwhile, Arjana (Lashana Lynch) needs money to fund a big opportunity at work, meaning Pike must swallow his pride and ask his dad for help. The CW original airdate 8/21/2019.
BULLETPROOF is an action-packed, cop drama that unites big, emotional stories with blood-pumping stunt sequences, as it follows two undercover cops who are best friends and bonded by the same moral code, despite their very different backgrounds.
Adrenalin-fueled and packed with compelling characters, BULLETPROOF follows partners Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) as they chase down hardened criminals in London's East End. The series is both high-octane action and thrilling cases. On the surface, Bishop and Pike have a lot in common, they are cool, smart, unapologetically street-wise and tough; they share a deep, fraternal relationship and are always there for each other. Their personal motivations and emotional lives outside the police force differ, Pike is an aspirational family man, THE SON of a decorated police officer, determined to follow in his father's footsteps, but not in his shadow. Bishop on the other hand, who never knew his father, grew up in foster care and on the streets.
Full of grit and sometimes gloss, BULETPROOF is stylish and funny with riveting criminal cases in each episode, which feed into a bigger, season-long mystery. At its heart though, it is a series about the meaning of family, as well as the fascinating relationship between best friends.
BULLETPROOF is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo ("Human Traffic"), Michele Buck ("Endeavour"), Judy Counihan ("No Man's Land"), Nick Love ("The Football Factory"), Noel Clarke ("Brotherhood") and Ashley Walters ("Top Boy"). BULLETPROOF, a Sky Original, was co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision
