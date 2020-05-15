Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BROKE on CBS - Thursday, May 28, 2020
"Barry's Back" - When Jackie's ex-husband, Barry (guest star Kyle Bornheimer), unexpectedly shows up, she seizes the opportunity to gain full custody of Sammy. Also, Javier attempts to find a meaningful birthday gift for his wealthy father, on BROKE, Thursday, May 28 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
BROKE is a comedy about Jackie, a single suburban mother who's shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier, and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up.
Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.
