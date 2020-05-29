Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BROKE on CBS - Thursday, June 18, 2020
"The Test" - Luis' dad, Don Dominguez (Cheech Marin), who works for Javier's wealthy father, arrives in town to test how Javier has handled being cut off financially. Also, Elizabeth agrees to help Jackie on a job and runs into her ex-boyfriend, Nick Murray (Phil Buckman), on BROKE, Thursday, June 18 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
BROKE is a comedy about Jackie, a single suburban mother who's shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier, and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up.
Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.
