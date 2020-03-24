Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BROKE on CBS - Thursday, April 9, 2020
"Jobs" - When Jackie encourages Javier and Elizabeth to get jobs so they can contribute financially to the household, Javier gets work as a ride share driver, with Luis' help, and Elizabeth is employed as a personal shopper.
Also, Jackie worries Sammy will get hurt by becoming so close with his uncle Javier, on BROKE, Thursday, April 9 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
BROKE is a comedy about Jackie, a single suburban mother who's shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier, and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up.
Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, April 12, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, April 11, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, April 9, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, April 9, 2020
Also, Jackie worries Sammy will get hurt by becoming so close with his uncle Javier, on BROKE, Thursday, April 9 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
BROKE is a comedy about Jackie, a single suburban mother who's shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier, and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up.
Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.