Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, November 10, 2019
Jenny Slate, Laura Silverman and Sarah Silverman Guest-Voice
Bob and Louise are riding high, hosting an exclusive screening of a Hawk & Chick movie at the restaurant, until the actor who plays Hawk throws a wrench into the works, for his own mysterious reasons, in the all-new "The Hawkening: Look Who's Hawking Now" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Nov. 10 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-906) (TV-PG L)
BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.
In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year.
Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more.
BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.
