Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, April 6, 2020
"Angry, Happy, Same Face" - Abishola must draw the line when Bob's ex-wife, Lorraine (Nicole Sullivan), tries to maneuver her way back into Bob's life.
Also, Goodwin is concerned when Christina sets her romantic sights on Kofo, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, April 6 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
