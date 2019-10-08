Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLUFF CITY LAW on NBC - Monday, October 14, 2019
10/14/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : After a young woman is murdered Elijah and Anthony take on hate-speech in a case against a controversial leader Campbell Mathers who is represented by Elijah's old friend and attorney Rachel Madsen.
Coming from a famous Memphis family known for taking on injustice, brilliant lawyer Sydney Strait used to work at her father Elijah's celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into THE FAMILY fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of her loss, hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his ﬁrm. She agrees because despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world ... if they can ever get along.
The cast includes Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson.
Dean Georgaris will write and executive produce. Michael Aguliar and David Janollari will executive produce.
