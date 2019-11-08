Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, November 22, 2019
"Grave Errors" - While working a case of a nanny accused of abuse, Erin disagrees with the psychiatric consultant, Dr. Alice Dornan (Jennifer Bowles), regarding her diagnosis and punishment suggestion. Also, Eddie confronts her boss who has a personal vendetta against the commissioner and the Reagan family name; Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) pushes Frank to make staffing changes he is skeptical about; and Danny goes undercover on a case when a woman claims to have heard someone plotting a murder, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.
A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky.
Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy." Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop. He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and tied the knot.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, November 22, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS on CBS - Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 11/10-11/14
Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, November 16, 2019
BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.
A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky.
Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy." Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop. He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and tied the knot.