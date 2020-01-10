Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, January 31, 2020
"Reckless" - Frank must uncover the truth when an undercover officer accuses a fellow cop of police brutality. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a famous photographer recently accused of assault by his former models, and Erin struggles to protect a witness as new justice reform laws go into effect, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.
A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy."
Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop. He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and tied the knot.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, January 31, 2020
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TALK, 1/13-1/17
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 1/9-1/16
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 1/9-1/17
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Saturday, January 11, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, January 26, 2020
BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.
A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy."
Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop. He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and tied the knot.