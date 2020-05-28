Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLINDSPOT on NBC - Thursday, June 11, 2020

06/11/2020 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Jane is shot and Weller is kidnapped, the team must fight to save both of their lives while maintaining the secrecy of their hidden base. Meanwhile, Weller is haunted by some dark ghosts from Blindspot's past.

In its fifth and final season, "Blindspot" will take fans on an emotional, action-packed ride as the team of heroes attempts to carry out a mission with the highest stakes yet. With the team on the run, Jane and the surviving members of the former FBI taskforce will race against the clock to clear their names. Without the extensive resources that their former titles afforded them, they must find a way to stop Madeline before she can track them down and take them out once and for all. With their indestructible bond and the help of old friends, can the team pull it off in time?

Cast includes Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

Creator and writer Martin Gero ("Bored to Death," "L.A. Complex") serves as executive producer along with Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash" "Legends of Tomorrow") and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash" "Legends of Tomorrow").

"Blindspot" is a production of Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Quinn's House.

