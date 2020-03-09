Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, March 24, 2020
"Knuckles" - While cleaning out the basement, Rio jokes about Mike's lack of follow-through when it comes to his hobbies and various projects. Hurt by this comment, Mike sets out to prove Rio wrong. Meanwhile, Constance struggles to end her romantic endeavors with Pastor Paul who has become quite clingy on an all-new episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, MARCH 24 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
Geoffrey Owens guest stars as Pastor Paul.
"Knuckles" was written by Nathan Chetty and directed by Molly McGlynn.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studio. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
