Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, January 28, 2020

"The Letter of the Law" - Rio is bummed she can't afford to go to Iceland for her best friend's wedding, so the nuptials are moved and brought to the farm. Meanwhile, Rio is forced to take on Deb's mail route after she quits, and Mike and Jacob help Rudy get over Constance on an all-new episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, JAN. 28 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.

"The Letter of the Law" was written by Justin Nowell and directed by Molly McGlynn.





