Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, April 14, 2020
"The Table" - Mike's family comes to Bucksnort to surprise him for his birthday. While in town, a shocking family secret involving Rudy is unveiled, and Mike struggles to cope with this new information. Meanwhile, Constance and Clara attempt to help Brandon find a girlfriend via online dating apps, on an all-new episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, APRIL 14 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
Martin Mull guest stars as Martin, Christine Estabrook as Maryanne and Ryan Hansen as Matt.
"The Table" was written by Dominic Dierkes and directed by Bill Purple.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on Part Two of AMERICAN IDOL - THIS IS ME on ABC - Sunday, April 19, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Saturday, April 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX - Saturday, April 25, 2020
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
Martin Mull guest stars as Martin, Christine Estabrook as Maryanne and Ryan Hansen as Matt.
"The Table" was written by Dominic Dierkes and directed by Bill Purple.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.