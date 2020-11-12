Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The show airs at 9:30 p.m. ET.

"Babes in Boyland" - Dre and Bow find out that Diane has a secret social media account and realize that she's not their little girl anymore. After reprimanding her but allowing Jack more flexibility, Diane calls them out for the double standard in how they are parenting. Meanwhile, Junior and Ruby come clean to their respective romantic partners about white lies they've told since the beginning of their relationships on "black-ish," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"Babes in Boyland" was written by Lizzie Donaldson and directed by Fred Savage.

The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy, Jeff Meacham as Josh and Katlyn Nichol as Olivia.

