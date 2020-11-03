Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The show airs at 9:30 p.m. ET.

"Our Wedding Dre" - Pops and Ruby are getting re-married! And Dre's intimate wedding plans go awry when Pops' brother, Uncle Norman, shows up unexpectedly for the festivities. Meanwhile, Ruby refuses Bow's offer to help with preparations until an unanticipated situation gives her an opening to save the big day on "black-ish," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Danny Glover guest stars as Uncle Norman.

The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy, Jeff Meacham as Josh and Katlyn Nichol as Olivia.

"Our Wedding Dre" was written by Lisa Muse Bryant and directed by Eric Dean Seaton.

ABC's "black-ish" was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.