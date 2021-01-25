Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 9, 2021

After Bow makes history as the first Black female partner at her hospital, Dre feels like he is not supporting the Black community as much as he would like and tries to convince Stevens & Lido to hire another Black executive. Meanwhile, after her promotion, Bow struggles with the burden of being a Black, female trailblazer at her hospital and tries to mentor others.

"First Trap" was written by Melanie Boysaw and directed by Chris Robinson.

ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.