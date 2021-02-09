Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 23, 2021
'The Mother and Child De-Union' was written by Eric Horsted and directed by Jude Weng.
While Bow and Junior take Olivia and her mother, Maxine, to brunch to celebrate Junior's birthday, and Bow is forced to confront the idea of her and Junior having an oddly close relationship. Meanwhile, Jack is jealous that his new crush wants to hang out with Diane instead of him on an all-new episode of ABC's "black-ish." "The Mother and Child De-Union" was written by Eric Horsted and directed by Jude Weng. ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
