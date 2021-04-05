Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Tuesday, April 20, 2021

“My Dinner with Andre Junior” was written by Steven White and directed by Princess Monique.

Apr. 5, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Tuesday, April 20, 2021 Junior and Olivia invite an excited Bow and Dre over for dinner in their new apartment, but upon arrival, they immediately become concerned with the young couple's living conditions. Meanwhile, Diane bonds with Pops as she asks for his advice on dating. (TV-PG, L)

"My Dinner with Andre Junior" was written by Steven White and directed by Princess Monique.

ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.

The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Brennyn Lark
Brennyn Lark
Nick Adams
Nick Adams
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Oprah Winfrey Network Launches Black Womens Health Initiative Photo

Oprah Winfrey Network Launches Black Women's Health Initiative

THE CHICKEN SQUAD Premieres May 14 on Disney Junior Photo

THE CHICKEN SQUAD Premieres May 14 on Disney Junior

Food Network Strikes New Multi-Year Exclusive Deal With Guy Fieri Photo

Food Network Strikes New Multi-Year Exclusive Deal With Guy Fieri

ByDam Multimedia Announces Latest Release FROM A PLACE OF LOVE - MY ADOPTION JOURNEY Photo

ByDam Multimedia Announces Latest Release FROM A PLACE OF LOVE - MY ADOPTION JOURNEY


From This Author TV Scoop