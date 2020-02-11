Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 25, 2020
"You Don't Know Jack" - Jack joins the robotics club and Dre worries it might be a detrimental failure for him after already being cut from the basketball team. Ruby embellishes a story for Diane's school project on "black-ish," TUESDAY, FEB. 25 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
Guest starring is Joel McHale as himself, Liz Jenkins as Principal Biggs, Jennie Pierson as Ms. Davis and Emerson Min as Mason.
"You Don't Know Jack" was written by Lisa Muse Bryant and directed by Kevin Bray.
The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, February 25, 2020
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
Guest starring is Joel McHale as himself, Liz Jenkins as Principal Biggs, Jennie Pierson as Ms. Davis and Emerson Min as Mason.
"You Don't Know Jack" was written by Lisa Muse Bryant and directed by Kevin Bray.
The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.