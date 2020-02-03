Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 18, 2020

"Friendgame" - Bow is heartbroken to learn that Diane is no longer friends with Sophie. Having been scarred by her own friend breakup in middle school, Bow decides to intervene. Meanwhile, Dre discovers a hole in THE WALL that Junior and Jack were hiding and forces them to fix their own expensive mistake on "black-ish," TUESDAY, FEB. 18 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Guest starring is Arica Himmel as Young Rainbow, Nicole Sullivan as Janine, Liz Jenkins as Miss Biggs, Kelly Vrooman as Miranda and Cleo Fraser as Sophie.

"Friendgame" was written by Laura Gutin Peterson and directed by Fred Savage.

The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





