Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, April 7, 2020
"A Game of Chicken" - Dre knows when to choose his battles with Bow, but they disagree on where to send Devante for preschool. Meanwhile, Junior helps Jack and Diane pull an epic eighth-grade prank on "black-ish," TUESDAY, APRIL 7 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
Guest starring is Liz Jenkins as Principal Biggs.
"A Game of Chicken" was written by Mary Fitzgerald and directed by Millicent Shelton.
The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
