Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, April 28, 2020

"...Baby One More Time" - Dre underestimates Rhonda's ability to be a mom and struggles to support her decision to adopt a baby. Meanwhile, Ruby gets in the way of Bow's plans for the perfect baby shower; and Junior, Jack and Diane go to extra lengths to give the best gift of the PARTY ON "black-ish," TUESDAY, APRIL 28 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Guest starring is Raven-Symoné as Rhonda Johnson.

"...Baby One More Time" was written by Lizzie Donaldson and directed by Gail Lerner.

The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.