Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The show from visionary storyteller David E. Kelley airs at 10 p.m. ET.

Jan. 25, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, February 9, 2021Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Tuesday, February 9, 2021Cassie and Jenny grow more suspicious of the circumstances with every visit to the hospital, while Ronald finds himself in a precarious situation thanks to a nosy paperboy. With his back against the wall, Ronald will have to address his inner demons and decide just how far is too far. (TV-14, LV)

"The End is Near" was written by Morenike Balogun and directed by Hanelle Culpepper.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

