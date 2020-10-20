Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Sunday, November 1, 2020
The show airs at 7 p.m. ET.
"3102" - DON'T miss home Science experiments going awry, including a dog who ruins a little girl's AIR PRESSURE hold test, influencer flubs and people scared by birds, on an all-new episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, NOV. 1 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
In its 31 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
In its 31 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, November 6, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, October 23, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of MATCH GAME on ABC - Thursday, November 5, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, November 4, 2020