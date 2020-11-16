Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Sunday, December 6, 2020

The show airs at 7 p.m. ET.

"3109" - It's a special holiday episode of "AFV" featuring a little girl's hilarious reaction to getting a new puppy for Christmas, and a dog with wrapping paper stuck to its mouth, proving he was the culprit who unwrapped a gift under the tree; along with funny prank videos on a new episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, DEC. 6 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

In its 31 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.

