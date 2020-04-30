Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, May 3, 2020





"314 (On with the Show: Homeward Bound)" - Find out who America voted into the Top 10 of "American Idol" and whether or not judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie choose to use their only save of the season, SUNDAY, MAY 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. In this "home"-themed episode, "Idol" judges team up with friends and industry heavyweights to give the finalists a masterclass on what it takes to be a superstar. Plus, Phillip Phillips returns to the Idol stage remotely to open the show with an acoustic performance of his bestselling hit song, "Home." (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu."American Idol"'s Top 20 finalists include the following:Aliana Jester - Fort Walton Beach, FLArthur Gunn - Wichita, KSCyniah Elise - Jonesboro, GADeWayne Crocker Jr. - Castle Rock, CODillon James - Bakersfield, CAFaith Becnel - Luling, LAFrancisco Martin - Daly City, CAFranklin Boone - Hillsborough, NCGrace Leer - Nashville, TNJonny West - Studio City, CAJovin Webb - Baton Rouge, LAJulia Gargano - Staten Island, NYJust Sam - West Hollywood, CAKimmy Gabriela - Lakeland, FLLauren Spencer-Smith - Port Alberni, British Columbia, CanadaLouis Knight - Narberth, PAMakayla Phillips - Temecula, CANick Merico - Woodland Hills, CAOlivia Ximines - Menifee, CASophia James (Wackerman) - Long Beach, CAHelping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor."American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.