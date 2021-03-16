Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Monday, March 29, 2021
The remaining contestants will perform for the first time this season with a band.
Following Sunday's kickoff to the all-new Showstopper round, "American Idol" continues the two-night event. The remaining contestants will perform for the first time this season with a band, vying for their spot in the Top 24 and highlighting the level of talent still left in the competition. Stay tuned for the final judgment, revealing this season's Top 24 and a surprise twist the judges share that no one saw coming. (TV-PG, L)
"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host, and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.
During its third season on ABC, "American Idol" was Sunday's No. 1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49. The series was also the most social TV series on the broadcast networks last season with 27.1 million total social interactions.
