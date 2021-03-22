Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Monday, April 5, 2021

During its third season on ABC, “American Idol” was Sunday’s No. 1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49.

Mar. 22, 2021  
Following Sunday's kickoff to the All Star Duet round, "American Idol" continues the two-night event. The remaining contestants will perform for their last shot at MAKING IT to live shows. (TV-14, L)

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host, and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.

During its third season on ABC, "American Idol" was Sunday's No. 1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49. The series was also the most social TV series on the broadcast networks last season with 27.1 million total social interactions.

From This Author TV Scoop