Mar. 30, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Monday, April 12, 2021 "American Idol" gets closer to crowning a winner as it continues. Following America's overnight vote, 10 contestants will be REVEALED from the Top 16, leaving six contestants to perform for a chance at one of two spots picked by the judges, rounding out the Top 12.

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC.

Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host, and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.

During its third season on ABC, "American Idol" was Sunday's No. 1 broadcast show among Adults 18-49. The series was also the most social TV series on the broadcast networks last season with 27.1 million total social interactions.

