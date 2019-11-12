Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, November 29, 2019
"Hip To Be Square" - In an effort to stay connected, Katie and Greg look into activities that they can enjoy as a couple. Meanwhile, Anna-Kat has her own hurdles to overcome when Franklin (Evan O'Toole) shines at square dancing and she fails miserably. Plus, Tripp (Peyton Meyer) struggles with the idea of Taylor going away to college on an all-new "American Housewife," FRIDAY, NOV. 29 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Sarunas J. Jackson guest stars as Malcolm Smith.
"Hip To Be Square" was written by Henning Fog and Nicholas Tobin Roth, and directed by David Bertman.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
