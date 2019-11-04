Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, November 22, 2019
"Women in Business" - Katie's feud with Chloe Brown Mueller (Jessica St. Clair) is reignited when Oliver discovers Chloe's attempts to sabotage Katie's lasagna business. Meanwhile, Anna-Kat and Franklin play matchmaker for Principal Amblin (Jerry Lambert) in an attempt to secure more privileges at school on an all-new "American Housewife," FRIDAY, NOV. 22 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Jessica St. Clair returns as Chloe Brown Mueller and Jerry Lambert as Principal Amblin.
"Women in Business" was written by Don Diego and directed by Nirvana Adams.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
