Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALMOST FAMILY on FOX - Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Julia is forced to make a drastic decision when she finds out that Isaac has been secretly working with Leon for advice on his current patients. Meanwhile, Roxy takes her new protégé back to her old gym, where she runs into old enemies from her gymnastics days, Tim is on high alert when Edie misses a family event to "work" all weekend and Julia steps back into the dating scene in the all-new "Risky AF" episode of ALMOST FAMILY airing Wednesday, Nov. 20 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (AFM-105) (TV-14 D, L, S)

Executive producers Jason Katims ("Friday Night Lights," "Parenthood") and Annie Weisman ("About A Boy," "Desperate Housewives") bring you the story of a family formed through extreme circumstances. Exploring such hot-button issues as identity and human connection, this all-new drama, based on a popular Australian format and directed by Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll"), taps directly into the zeitgeist.

Only child JULIA BECHLEY (Brittany Snow, the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, "American Dreams") finds her life turned upside down when her father, LEON BECHLEY (Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton, "American Crime," "Leverage," "Ordinary People"), reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own genetic material to conceive upwards of dozens of children.

Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters - former best friend EDIE PALMER (Megalyn Echikunwoke, "Nightschool," "Step Sisters") and ex-Olympic athlete ROXY DOYLE (Emily Osment, "The Kominsky Method," "Young & Hungry"). As these three young women begin to embrace their new reality, Julia must figure out what life is like without Leon by her side; Edie comes to grips with her burgeoning sexuality, as her marriage falters; and Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight.

Against all odds, the three women will attempt to form a bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family.





