Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALMOST FAMILY on FOX - Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Guest-Starring Michael Urie ("Younger")
The sisters meet a new sibling, restaurant owner Nate (guest star Michael Urie), who helps them secure one of the most exclusive reservations in New York. Unfortunately, the dinner doesn't go as planned and Julia is forced to apologize to Roxy and Edie for her missteps. Meanwhile, Edie and Tim discuss starting a family, but Edie is conflicted on where she stands, Dr. Bechley begins his volunteer work at a hospital, where he uncovers another Bechley baby and Roxy invests her time in training her gymnastics protégé, Izzy, while tensions with her parents rise in the all-new "Fake AF" episode of ALMOST FAMILY airing Wednesday, Nov. 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (AFM-104) (TV-14 D, L, S)
Executive producers Jason Katims ("Friday Night Lights," "Parenthood") and Annie Weisman ("About A Boy," "Desperate Housewives") bring you the story of a family formed through extreme circumstances. Exploring such hot-button issues as identity and human connection, this all-new drama, based on a popular Australian format and directed by Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll"), taps directly into the zeitgeist.
Only child JULIA BECHLEY (Brittany Snow, the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, "American Dreams") finds her life turned upside down when her father, LEON BECHLEY (Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton, "American Crime," "Leverage," "Ordinary People"), reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own genetic material to conceive upwards of dozens of children.
Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters - former best friend EDIE PALMER (Megalyn Echikunwoke, "Nightschool," "Step Sisters") and ex-Olympic athlete ROXY DOYLE (Emily Osment, "The Kominsky Method," "Young & Hungry"). As these three young women begin to embrace their new reality, Julia must figure out what life is like without Leon by her side; Edie comes to grips with her burgeoning sexuality, as her marriage falters; and Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight.
Against all odds, the three women will attempt to form a bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family.
ALMOST FAMILY is produced by Universal Television, and FOX Entertainment. Annie Weisman wrote the pilot. Executive producers on the series are Jason Katims, Weisman, Jeni Mulein, Imogen Banks, Sharon Levy and Randy Zisk. Leslye Headland executive-produced and directed the pilot. The series is based on the original Endemol Shine Australia series from Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRODIGAL SON on FOX - Monday, November 11, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, November 11, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, November 10, 2019
The sisters meet a new sibling, restaurant owner Nate (guest star Michael Urie), who helps them secure one of the most exclusive reservations in New York. Unfortunately, the dinner doesn't go as planned and Julia is forced to apologize to Roxy and Edie for her missteps. Meanwhile, Edie and Tim discuss starting a family, but Edie is conflicted on where she stands, Dr. Bechley begins his volunteer work at a hospital, where he uncovers another Bechley baby and Roxy invests her time in training her gymnastics protégé, Izzy, while tensions with her parents rise in the all-new "Fake AF" episode of ALMOST FAMILY airing Wednesday, Nov. 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (AFM-104) (TV-14 D, L, S)
Executive producers Jason Katims ("Friday Night Lights," "Parenthood") and Annie Weisman ("About A Boy," "Desperate Housewives") bring you the story of a family formed through extreme circumstances. Exploring such hot-button issues as identity and human connection, this all-new drama, based on a popular Australian format and directed by Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll"), taps directly into the zeitgeist.
Only child JULIA BECHLEY (Brittany Snow, the "Pitch Perfect" franchise, "American Dreams") finds her life turned upside down when her father, LEON BECHLEY (Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton, "American Crime," "Leverage," "Ordinary People"), reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own genetic material to conceive upwards of dozens of children.
Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters - former best friend EDIE PALMER (Megalyn Echikunwoke, "Nightschool," "Step Sisters") and ex-Olympic athlete ROXY DOYLE (Emily Osment, "The Kominsky Method," "Young & Hungry"). As these three young women begin to embrace their new reality, Julia must figure out what life is like without Leon by her side; Edie comes to grips with her burgeoning sexuality, as her marriage falters; and Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight.
Against all odds, the three women will attempt to form a bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family.
ALMOST FAMILY is produced by Universal Television, and FOX Entertainment. Annie Weisman wrote the pilot. Executive producers on the series are Jason Katims, Weisman, Jeni Mulein, Imogen Banks, Sharon Levy and Randy Zisk. Leslye Headland executive-produced and directed the pilot. The series is based on the original Endemol Shine Australia series from Jonathan Gavin and Imogen Banks.