Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, February 17, 2020
"My Fair Lockdown"- Lola's world spins out of control when she presides over the trial of Emily's client who rejects the rule of law and seizes control of the courtroom, on ALL RISE, Monday, Feb. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Saturday, February 29, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BULL on CBS - Monday, February 17, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, February 17, 2020