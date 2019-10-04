Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL AMERICAN on THE CW - Monday, October 21, 2019
BENEATH THE SURFACE - Spencer (Daniel Ezra) gives his Dad (guest star Chad Coleman) an ultimatum about his new player, but after talking to Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Spencer has a better understanding of what is really bothering him. After Coop (Bre-Z) shows off her rapping skills at school, she becomes more confident in her ability and decides to enter a freestyle battle. Olivia (Samantha Logan) reluctantly joins the So Cal Muse group with Laura's (Monet Mazur) encouragement, but Olivia learns that this might help create her own identity. Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) is still not acting like herself and Spencer grows concerned after what he sees. Cody Christian and Jalyn Hall also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Jameal Turner. (#203). Original airdate 10/21/2019.
The return of ALL AMERICAN finds Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) - the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers? This isn't an easy decision for him to make because it's not just about football. It's about choosing between the people he loves. No longer is Beverly Hills just some affluent place that represents his shot out of the hood.
Now, he has friends there, including his antagonist turned ally, Asher (Cody Christian), who's fighting to hold on to his football dreams. He has his girlfriend there, Layla (Greta Onieogou), who's secretly battling her own demons. And most importantly, he has a second family there in the Bakers - Billy, Laura (Monét Mazur), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) - who are struggling to adapt to THE NEW NORMAL of their broken home. However, when Spencer's thrown an unexpected curve ball, the fallout to his life will end up affecting everyone he holds dear, including his best friend, Coop (Bre-Z), who's trying to take control of her life by stepping back from gangs and pursuing her musical dreams.
ALL AMERICAN is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll ("Rosewood," "The Resident"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale") and John A. Norris ("Deception").
