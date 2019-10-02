Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL AMERICAN on THE CW - Monday, October 14, 2019
EVERYTHING IS NOT OKAY - With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) torn about where to play football, he is taken aback to learn who his Dad has added to the team. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) faces repercussions for not taking his upcoming football game seriously. Layla (Greta Onieogou) gets mad at Spencer after Olivia (Samantha Logan) let it slip about his football plans.
Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) has found her voice again through music, which may bridge the gap between her and her mom. Taye Diggs, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss. (#202). Original airdate 10/14/2019.
The return of ALL AMERICAN finds Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) - the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers? This isn't an easy decision for him to make because it's not just about football. It's about choosing between the people he loves. No longer is Beverly Hills just some affluent place that represents his shot out of the hood.
Now, he has friends there, including his antagonist turned ally, Asher (Cody Christian), who's fighting to hold on to his football dreams. He has his girlfriend there, Layla (Greta Onieogou), who's secretly battling her own demons. And most importantly, he has a second family there in the Bakers - Billy, Laura (Monét Mazur), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) - who are struggling to adapt to THE NEW NORMAL of their broken home. However, when Spencer's thrown an unexpected curve ball, the fallout to his life will end up affecting everyone he holds dear, including his best friend, Coop (Bre-Z), who's trying to take control of her life by stepping back from gangs and pursuing her musical dreams.
ALL AMERICAN is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll ("Rosewood," "The Resident"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale") and John A. Norris ("Deception").
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 10/2-10/8
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 10/2-10/9
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1 on FOX - Saturday, October 12, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALMOST FAMILY on FOX - Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) has found her voice again through music, which may bridge the gap between her and her mom. Taye Diggs, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss. (#202). Original airdate 10/14/2019.
The return of ALL AMERICAN finds Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) - the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers? This isn't an easy decision for him to make because it's not just about football. It's about choosing between the people he loves. No longer is Beverly Hills just some affluent place that represents his shot out of the hood.
Now, he has friends there, including his antagonist turned ally, Asher (Cody Christian), who's fighting to hold on to his football dreams. He has his girlfriend there, Layla (Greta Onieogou), who's secretly battling her own demons. And most importantly, he has a second family there in the Bakers - Billy, Laura (Monét Mazur), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) - who are struggling to adapt to THE NEW NORMAL of their broken home. However, when Spencer's thrown an unexpected curve ball, the fallout to his life will end up affecting everyone he holds dear, including his best friend, Coop (Bre-Z), who's trying to take control of her life by stepping back from gangs and pursuing her musical dreams.
ALL AMERICAN is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll ("Rosewood," "The Resident"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale") and John A. Norris ("Deception").