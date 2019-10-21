Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AFV on ABC - Sunday, November 10, 2019
"3006" - Catch people who are baffled by simple riddles and hair problems, including a woman who loses her wig on an amusement park ride, and people getting stuck in things, on an all-new episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, NOV. 10 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, November 3, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, 10/21-10/24
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 10/21-10/28
In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.