Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AFV on ABC - Sunday, March 22, 2020

"3016" - On a new episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos," catch wedding mishaps, including a ring bearer who becomes upset after the flower girl ruins the rug by throwing flower petals all over it, a dog who's afraid of bananas, and a chicken who shows its displeasure for a man repairing the coop, SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.