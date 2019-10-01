Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, October 17, 2019
"the perfect storm" - Maggie is shocked to learn Eric's true identity. Meanwhile, Eddie realizes how much he wants to be a part of Charlie's life as Katherine makes a decision about her and Eddie's relationship on a new episode of "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, OCT. 17 (9:01-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Jason Ritter as Eric and Melora Hardin as Patricia.
The episode "perfect storm" was written by Julia Cohen and Ashley Sims, and directed by Nina Lopez-Corrado.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
