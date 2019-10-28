Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, November 14, 2019
"goodnight" - A fellowship opportunity for Maggie forces Gary to reconsider his own future as the group must come together after a devastating loss on a new episode of "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, NOV. 14 (9:01-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, L. Scott Caldwell as Renee, Drea de Matteo as Barbara and Jay Pharoah as Omar.
The episode "goodnight" was written by Mimi Won Techentin and Geoffrey Nauffts, and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
