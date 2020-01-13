Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, January 30, 2020

"we're the howards" - As Rome and Regina continue to move forward with the adoption process, they are thrown into helping Delilah with a troubled Sophie. Meanwhile, Gary confronts Eric about his past, and Eddie pursues a new career in music on an all-new episode of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, JAN. 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.Guest stars include Jason Ritter as Eric, Julian Acosta as Max, Anna Akana as Dakota, Peter Benson as Trevor Matlof, Doug Chapman as Brad, Jessie Fraser as Jackie, Sam Pancake as Carter, Scott Patey as Dashiell, Andy Thompson as Principal Taylor, JayR Tinaco as Stevie, Ashley Wood as Jess and Conor Wylie as Gavin.The episode "we're the howards" was written by Lauren Bachelis and Christopher Luccy, and directed by Stacey K. Black.





