Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, January 23, 2020
"the kiss" - It's been three months since Delilah and Eddie revealed the truth about their affair, and Sophie continues to rebel against her mother. Maggie, Gary and the gang gather for the opening night of Danny's play, and Rome and Regina take steps toward adopting a baby on the winter premiere of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Jason Ritter as Eric, Niecy Nash as Gloria, Jeffrey Joseph as Dr. Heller and Bodhi Sabongui as Elliot.
The episode "the kiss" was written by David Marshall Grant and directed by Steve Robin.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
