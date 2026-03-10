Circus Harmony To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With SILVER CIRCUS SOIREE

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Circus Harmony will celebrate 25 years as a nonprofit organization with its Silver Circus Soiree on Saturday, April 11. The event will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Circus Harmony inside the City Museum in St. Louis.

Circus Harmony, St. Louis’ only social circus school, is internationally recognized for its work in circus arts education and youth development. The nonprofit uses circus arts programming to inspire individuals and connect communities locally and globally while promoting social change.

The celebration will feature Circus Harmony alum Sidney “Iking” Bateman as the event’s featured performer. Bateman grew up in North St. Louis City and first began performing acrobatics around his neighborhood before training at Circus Harmony. He later attended the National Circus School of Montreal and went on to tour internationally with companies including Cirque du Soleil and 7 Fingers. In 2020, he joined WWE, bringing his acrobatic background from the circus ring to professional wrestling.

Circus Harmony was founded by Jessica Hentoff, who serves as the organization’s Artistic and Executive Director. Hentoff has spent more than five decades teaching circus arts to people of all ages. In 2026, she was recognized by the World Circus Federation as an official Circus Ambassador for her lifetime of work promoting and preserving circus arts.

The Silver Circus Soiree will celebrate the organization’s history and highlight generations of Circus Harmony students who have gone on to professional careers in circus and performance.

Tickets are available now for the April 11 event at Circus Harmony inside the City Museum.